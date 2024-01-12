Biomednewsbreaks - SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Partners With Navix Health To Provide Next-Generation Digital Healthcare Platform

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SOBRSafe (NASDAQ: SOBR) , a company that is pioneering noninvasive, humane and hygienic alcohol detection with a priority on safety, support and accountability, has been selected by Navix Health, a leading provider of innovative healthcare technologies, as its exclusive alcohol data partner. According to the announcement, Navix Health will integrate SOBRsafe's advanced alcohol monitoring technology into its proprietary Navix Hub(TM). The exclusive hub is a fully unified facility and practice management software for behavioral health. The integration of the SOBRsafe technology, which will enable Navix Hub users to augment current operations with touch-based alcohol monitoring, is aimed to enhance patient care, increase compliance and promote better health outcomes. According to the two companies, the collaboration“marks a significant milestone in advancing digital health and bolstering patient-centric care.” The new partnership combines each company's expertise to provide comprehensive digital health solutions that are designed to meet the evolving needs of patients, healthcare providers, and stakeholders in the healthcare space. Navix Health specializes in seamless behavioral health software that streamlines provider experiences and improves facility management.“At SOBRsafe, it is our goal to empower positive outcomes,” said SOBRSafe chair and CEO Dave Gandini in the press release.“In this we are wholly aligned with Navix Health, and we believe the integration with Navix Hub positions both our organizations to create maximum benefit through actionable alcohol intelligence. We are excited to partner with Navix health, and we look forward to providing value to their customers industrywide.”

About

SOBR Safe Inc.



SOBRsafe is pioneering noninvasive, humane and hygienic alcohol detection with a priority on safety, support and accountability. The company's advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin - no breath, blood or urine sample is required. With a powerful back-end data platform, SOBRsafe provides next-generation, passive detection technology for behavioral health.



