Mobile Tech Services Provider Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Strengthening Revenues With China's Expanding User Base

U.S.-based mobile communications technology services provider FingerMotion is a China-focused innovator building revenues in the cell phone and reinsurance markets

China recently reinforced its interest in seeing mobile payments and financial technology platforms playing a larger part in its developing economic strategy for strengthening its internal domestic consumerism

FingerMotion recently reported annual financial data that showed revenue had grown by 37 percent during last year with 297 percent growth in its big data revenue and 170 percent growth in telecommunications products and services China has an estimated 1.4 billion mobile users, and market analysts predict mobile engagement there will grow at a CAGR of 44.7 percent between 2020 and 2027

Evolving mobile technology services provider

FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR)

is building a deeper channel for revenue in its services for China's mobile phone users and big data clients as the nation's government signals new interest in finding solutions to some of its regulatory concerns for the market in general.



China President Xi Jinping recently encouraged mobile payments and financial technology platforms to“play a bigger role” in strengthening the country's economy, which is the second-largest in the world ( ). The technology platforms are viewed as key players in supporting the country's...

