US-Based Telco Services Provider Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Focuses On Huge China Mobile User Opportunity Amid Changes In Global Market

FingerMotion is a U.S.-based mobile communications technology services provider that is focused on the particular opportunities found in China's world-leading population and enormous mobile user base

The company has been building on collaborations with the nation's largest telecommunications businesses, as shown by its recent work with state-owned China Mobile to build mobile services in the Fujian province

FingerMotion has also been directing its big data operations through its Sapientus division to supply reinsurance agencies with tools to measure consumer risks while China's credit and insurance risk standards are still in a nascent stage The company's annual financial data reported in June showed big data revenue grew by 297 percent YOY, with 170 percent gains in telecommunications products and services also helping to drive overall revenues to a 37 percent increase

Russia's war with Ukraine set the world's economies on new paths this year amid supply chain disruptions rippling outward from the region and the crippling trade sanctions advanced internationally against Russia and entities that are still friendly to the largest country on earth by landmass.



It is only one of the challenges globe-facing industries have had to deal with following a period that marked the rise of what widely has been described as“economic nationalism” - a tendency to push away from international trade in favor of...

