Chinesenewsbreaks Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Developing 'Must-Have Application For Consumers And Businesses'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR)

is focused on serving the enormous cell phone and reinsurance markets in China through its SMS and MMS, as-yet-unlaunched rich communication services (“RCS”), mobile top-up, and big data services. FingerMotion CEO Martin Shen recently presented at the 12th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference in the Greater Los Angeles area's Westlake Village. A recent article reads:“'Our primary area of focus is the development of must-have applications for consumers and businesses,' a promotional video introduced by Shen at the LD Micro Conference stated. 'Hopefully, you can see from that video that we're well-entrenched in the mobile phone arena, particularly in the mobile data spaces,' Shen followed up. 'With our data and our big data insights arm Sapientus, we hope to fulfill our vision, which is to improve lifestyle by understanding human behavior, by innovating new products, enhancing the products that already exist and then hopefully, with those consumers and understanding human behavior analytics, we can improve lifestyle in general.'”

To view the full article, visit



About FingerMotion Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to FNGR are available in the company's newsroom at



About ChineseWire

ChineseWire (CW) is a specialized communications platform focused on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. As one of 40+ brands within the

InvestorBrandNetwork

(“IBN”), CW provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible ;

(2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ;

(3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact ;

(4) social media distribution to IBN's millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public Chinese companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from ChineseWire, text“China” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published:



ChineseWire (CW)

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...

ChineseWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork .