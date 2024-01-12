Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Optimizing Its Product Mix And Exploring New Opportunities In Huge And Growing Chinese Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



FingerMotion posted a 37% YOY revenue growth for the 2021 financial year

The company's Telecommunications Products and Services category posted the highest growth at 170%

The company looks to build on this performance by capitalizing on the opportunities within China and, more specifically, the mobile payment and mobile recharge platform solutions market Its successful strategy is based upon pushing gross margins by offering new products and services and improving existing ones

In June 2022,

FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR)

released its financial results for the year ended February 28, 2022. Of note in the report was the 37% year-over-year (“YOY”) growth in overall revenue, mainly fueled by the growth of Telecommunications Products and Services, which posted a 170% growth from the previous year ( ).

When making the announcement, Martin Shen, FingerMotion's Chief Executive officer (“CEO”), noted...

