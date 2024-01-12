Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) CEO Sees Optimism In Company's Revenue Growth, Plans For New Mobile Tech Services In China Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



FingerMotion, a U.S.-based communications technology services provider focused on the massive potential of China's 1.4 billion mobile device user market, reported revenue growth of 37 percent YOY to $22.93 million in its most recent annual financial report

Company CEO Martin Shen expressed“cautious optimism” that FingerMotion can maintain its momentum, in part because of a ready-to-launch mobile device protection plan similar to AppleCare that the company expects to be competitive in China

Shen said he also expects the company's nascent big data product to play a large role in revenue growth in coming years as other industries discover the value of FingerMotion's first-mover infrastructure in the market Thus far, the strength of FingerMotion's offering has been SMS texting services, user time top-up loading and payment processing, strengthened by a good working relationship with China's telecommunications giants

Less than two weeks ahead of the newest scheduled report on company earnings, the CEO of mobile technology services provider

FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR)

is expressing cautious optimism that revenue growth amounting to a 37 percent increase overall during the past year is sustainable, largely through the launch of a device protection solution in the Chinese market to undergird FingerMotion's existing SMS texting and payment processing capital sources in the Asian juggernaut.

In an interview with investor media outlet Proactive, CEO Martin Shen referred to the device protection plan as“in essence AppleCare” for Chinese consumers as far as the design of its operation model - a potentially popular service because device protection“hasn't really had any sort of cohesive format in...

