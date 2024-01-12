Chinesenewsbreaks Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Leveraging Sapientus Division To Expand Into Big Data Services

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR)

is building a deeper channel for revenue in its services for China's mobile phone users and big data clients.“FingerMotion's central competencies are in mobile payment and mobile recharge platform solutions, but the company has been expanding into big data services through its Sapientus division. The data services have primarily been marketed as a tool for reinsurance companies as they look for effective measures of risk scoring and ways to simplify policy underwiring purchasing, but FingerMotion has acknowledged it could expand into other industries in the future,” a recent article reads. FingerMotion CEO Martin Shen is quoted saying,“We've always thought of the ability of the algorithms that we have. It's not really just to perfect those algorithms but it's also to have them exportable and replicated in other jurisdictions, in other markets... But again, that takes time to develop.... Right now, let's just build and make sure that our foundation is strong first.”

To view the full article, visit



About FingerMotion Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to FNGR are available in the company's newsroom at



About ChineseWire

ChineseWire (CW) is a specialized communications platform focused on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. As one of 40+ brands within the

InvestorBrandNetwork

(“IBN”), CW provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible ;

(2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ;

(3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact ;

(4) social media distribution to IBN's millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public Chinese companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from ChineseWire, text“China” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published:



ChineseWire (CW)

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...

ChineseWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork .