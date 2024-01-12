Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Partners To Facilitate Innovation With Launch Of Mobile Device Protection Products

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



FingerMotion is an evolving technology company that aims to improve people's lifestyles through technology and innovative products and services

The company recently launched mobile device protection products in partnership with a Fortune 500 insurance company and major Chinese telcos

The products will offer three tiers of protection: accidental damage to screens, mechanical breakdown, and trade-in solutions FingerMotion has taken a strategic approach to launching the products as it targets a burgeoning market set to be valued at about $12.2 billion by 2028



Evolving technology company

FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR)

recently demonstrated the flexibility of its business model that affords it even more ways to monetize its vast active user base when its subsidiary, Shanghai TengLian Jiujiu Information and Communication Technology Co. Ltd (“TengLian”), launched the mobile device protection products ( ). The launch casts in stone a cooperation agreement entered in February this year between TengLian and two of China's largest telecom operators, China Unicom and China Mobile ( ).

The partnership will see the Chinese carriers distribute the mobile device protection products as embedded, value-added features bundled with existing voice, device, and data subscription plans. Underwritten by NYSE-listed 125-year-old Fortune 500 insurance company with extensive customer experience and a reputation for providing...

