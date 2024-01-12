Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Maintaining Upward Pressure On Gross Margins Despite Slow Start To The 2023 Financial Year

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



In June of this year, FingerMotion posted a 37% YOY revenue growth for its total annual revenue for 2022



In the just-released Q1 2023 financial results, the company posted $4.86 million in revenue, a drop from $6 million in Q1 2022, revealing lingering lockdown effects

Despite the recent lockdown related financial pressures, Mr. Shen has expressed confidence that, as China returns to pre-pandemic levels, growth will rebound Mr. Shen, the company's CEO, noted that going forward one of the critical FingerMotion initiatives would be to keep pushing gross margins higher

Earlier in the year,

FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) , an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China, released its financial results for the 2022 financial year. Most notably, the company reported a 37% year-over-year (“YOY”) growth in revenue, with the Telecommunications Products & Services business posting the highest growth at 170% ( ).

While making the announcement, Martin Shen, FingerMotion's Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), attributed the company's growth to its aggressive expansion to new markets with its Top Up business in collaboration with its telecom partners. He further expressed his confidence in the company's...

