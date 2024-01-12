Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Making The Most Of Massive Cell Phone Services Opportunities In Chinese Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



China has long been a telecommunications juggernaut market thanks to its nearly 1.5 billion population and the popularity of using multiple mobile devices among its people

U.S.-based communications technology services provider FingerMotion has focused on delivering a variety of telecommunications services to the Chinese market, ranging from SMS texting to big data analysis



FingerMotion recently reported important quarterly revenues from its operation despite a new series of lockdowns resulting from China's zero-tolerance policy toward the COVID pandemic The company continues to explore new growth opportunities, such as a device protection service it rolled out in July that will exceed the scope of most protection plans and provide the company with new revenue at relatively low cost

China has long presented a massive opportunity for mobile phone-connected market innovation, with its 1.66 billion-person mobile products user base and forecasts for continued growth, especially as 5G technology rolls out ( ).

By the end of June, the number of 5G base stations in China reached 1.854 million, and there are more than 450 million 5G mobile phone users in the country, according to a report by Global Times on this year's China Computational Power Conference ( ). Data presented at the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to FNGR are available in the company's newsroom at



About ChineseWire

ChineseWire (CW) is a specialized communications platform focused on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. As one of 40+ brands within the

InvestorBrandNetwork

(“IBN”), CW provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible ;

(2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ;

(3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact ;

(4) social media distribution to IBN's millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public Chinese companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from ChineseWire, text“China” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published:



ChineseWire (CW)

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...

ChineseWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork .