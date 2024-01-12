Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR), A Company Evolving With The Times

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



FingerMotion has evolved with the developing need for advanced telecommunications products and services, from SMS and MMS services, to big data insights, and RCS, starting with a focus on China

Its latest addition, the device protection program, looks to tap into the $10.6 billion Chinese market, with over 1.2 billion mobile phone users, most of whom do not have access to a device protection plan The mobile phone insurance market is expected to hit $53.16 billion globally by 2028, and FingerMotion is targeting this growth, with eyes on expanding into other markets over time

Since it was founded in 2016,

FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) , a leader in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China, has been no stranger to reinventing itself and adjusting to changing customer preferences. Today, its goal remains to serve over a billion users in China and expand its model to other regional markets. However, its management understands that this will only be achieved by the company adjusting and improving its operations to address the changing market environment and evolving customer needs.

With every passing year, FingerMotion has gained experience in the market and from interacting with key partners in various sectors. It continues to leverage all this to improve its services and the value offered to consumers. This has allowed it to grow its list of offerings into four main areas: telecommunications...

