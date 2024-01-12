$4M Investment Provides Capital Injection For Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Mobile Device Protection Strategy In China

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



New York-based institutional fund manager

The Lind Partners

has reached an investment agreement with mobile device technology innovator FingerMotion Inc. to provide FingerMotion $4 million that will advance its initiatives

FingerMotion is focused on varied initiatives for serving China's massive mobile device user market, its top priority being the rollout of an AppleCare-similar device protection plan the company expects to be popular with users

Company CEO Martin Shen has stated the protection plan service has the highest potential to yield returns on capital investment in the shortest amount of time China has more than 450 million 5G mobile phone users and their need to upgrade their devices and services holds the key to FingerMotion's strategy

FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) , a U.S.-based company currently focused on serving the huge market for mobile phone-related technologies on the Asian continent, has received an agreement for the infusion of new capital in its enterprise and is preparing to utilize it to drive quick revenue growth.

The funding agreement with New York-based institutional fund manager The Lind Partners to obtain gross proceeds of $4 million through an investment by the Lind Global Fund II, LP will help FingerMotion advance various growth strategies in return for a $4.8 million senior convertible note (which includes a...

The latest news and updates relating to FNGR are available in the company's newsroom



