Chinesenewsbreaks Fingermotion Inc.'S (NASDAQ: FNGR) Relationship With China's Largest Telcos Providing 'Strong Footing' In Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) completed the rollout of a new device protection service in July that CEO Martin Shen has described as an AppleCare-similar platform built directly into the large telco partners' costs for users' service plans.“Because of FingerMotion's symbiotic approach to developing the product with the telcos and the efforts of its underwriting partner, Shen foresees the protection plan as a new revenue driver at relatively low cost to the company for covering broken phone screens, accidental damage repairs and compensation, and older device trade-ins,” a recent article reads.“Now with the massive onset of 5G phones, there's a really large market in China that's looking to change up their phones from, let's say, 3G and 4G to 5G... And also, because we have such good relationships with the largest telcos in China – China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom – I think that that kind of relationship lends itself to being a very strong footing in terms of working in the Chinese market,” Shen is quoted as saying.

About FingerMotion Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets. For more information about the company, visit .

