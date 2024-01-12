Greencarnewsbreaks - Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Five RS SUV Spotlighted In Recent 'Car And Driver' Article

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, and the Mullen Five RS were featured in a recent article posted by“Car and Driver.” The article highlighted Mullen's planned release of its Mullen Five RS model, an extremely high-performance electric SUV. Designed and built in the United States, the EV is expected to launch first in Europe in 2025 with subsequent availability in the United States in 2027. The all-wheel-drive Five RS features a two-speed transmission targeting more than 1,000 horsepower, a top speed of 200 mph and the ability to go from zero to 60 mph in less than two seconds. In addition, Mullen projects the sporty SUV will have a range of up to 300 miles with an 800-volt electrical architecture designed to fast charge from zero to 80% in an estimated 20 minutes. The company hasn't released specific numbers regarding the cost of the vehicle, but Mullen Automotive CEO David Michery has said that the car will likely start around $295,000, with a carbon-fiber edition priced around $365,000.“Mullen isn't messing around with its upcoming high-performance EV, the Five RS SUV,” stated the“Car and Driver” article.“In fact,

extreme

performance might be a better descriptor. That's because the specs and estimates Mullen released . . . at CES regarding the RS rival supercars rather than an electric crossover based on the comparatively humble Five model.

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen Automotive is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover; the Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV; the Mullen commercial class 1–3 EVs; and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and class 4–6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of all Electric Last Mile Solutions (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. To learn more about the company, visit

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

About GreenCarStocks

