Investornewsbreaks Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX.V: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) Announces Samsung SDI Equity Investment

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Canada Nickel (TSX.V: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) , a company that is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects, has entered into a subscription agreement with Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. The agreement outlines Samsung SDI's plans to invest

$18.5 million

in Canada Nickel; in return, Samsung SDI will acquire approximately 15.6 million shares of Canada Nickel, becoming an 8.7% shareholder. In addition, the agreement grants Samsung SDI the right to purchase a 10% equity interest in the Crawford project for

$100.5 million

after a final construction decision has been made; the company will also have offtake rights to the Crawford project's nickel-cobalt products following the completion of its 10% equity investment in the project.“We are very pleased to welcome Samsung

SDI as an investor and project partner with Canada Nickel,” said

Canada Nickel CEO Mark Selby in the press release.“As we advance the Crawford Nickel

Sulphide Project, it is critical to form long-term partnerships with companies that truly understand how crucial this production is for electric vehicle supply chains across

North America

and Europe. As one of the world's leading electric vehicle battery manufacturers, Samsung SDI not only understands our vital role in these supply chains, but also believes in

Canada

Nickel's vision for responsible, large-scale, net-zero carbon nickel production. Together, our companies are paving the way for a more sustainable future.”

About Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Canada Nickel is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high-growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel(TM), NetZero Cobalt(TM) and NetZero Iron(TM),

and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net-zero carbon nickel, cobalt and iron

products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political-risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the

heart

of

the

prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp.

.

