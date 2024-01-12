Investornewsbreaks Mountain Top Properties Inc. (MTPP) Targets Increased Share, High ROI Within Hamptons' Competitive Real-Estate Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mountain Top Properties (OTC: MTPP) , a diversified real estate holding company focused on acquiring, marketing and operating assets through its wholly owned affiliates, has sought to capitalize on the evergreen popularity of the Hamptons, which has come to be renowned for its property market's relative immunity to cyclical trends elsewhere in the nation.“Group subsidiary, Mountain Top Realty Inc. has sought to gain share within the Hampton's real-estate market through the provision of finished, turnkey properties – a marked contrast to the Hampton's historical affinity for one-off, customized home sales. Through its Mountain Top Capital Fund I, Mountain Top Realty has sought to raise $75 million to acquire, build, renovate, and remarket homes in the Hamptons; thus far, the fund has already received debt capital commitments amounting to 70% of its anticipated real estate acquisition costs as well as a further 100% of the planned construction costs – and will look to deploy $10 million soon to leverage strategic waterfront opportunities within the exclusive enclave,” a recent article reads.“More critically, Mountain Top Realty has entered partnership with On Site Builder Construction, who will spearhead the design and construction aspects of the ambitious project... Targeting a minimum ROI of 20 to 30% per transaction, Mountain Top Properties eventually anticipates translating its experience and expertise within the Hamptons' competitive property market to other high-end real estate markets through future dedicated funds.”

To view the full article, visit



About Mountain Top Properties Inc.

Mountain Top Properties is a diversified real estate holding company that acquires, sells and operates assets through its wholly owned subsidiaries and limited partnerships. The company specializes in property management, property technology (“PropTech”) and real estate redevelopment. Mountain Top Properties was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Liverpool, New York, with offices in Sag Harbor, New York. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to MTPP are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN