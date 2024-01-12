Miningnewsbreaks - Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Announces Participation At National Defense Industry Association Event

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) , a leading developer of rare earth element (“REE”) processing technology, will be presenting at this month's Mine to Magnet Workshop presented by the National Defense Industry Association (“NDIA”). Hosted by Lockheed Martin, the two-day event is scheduled for Jan. 16–17, 2024; Ucore's presentation, which will be part of the“Disruptions and Substitutes” session, is slated for Jan. 17. During the workshop, stakeholders from government and the rare earth supply chain will discuss the challenges and opportunities in this critical supply chain.

“We are thrilled to be invited to speak at this prestigious event,” said Ucore Rare Metals chair and CEO Pat Ryan in the press release. :The challenges and opportunities associated with the developing North American rare earth supply chain cannot be overstated. We look forward to discussing these issues with NDIA members and other stakeholders as we work to bring the production of these critical materials onshore.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced-technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term establishment of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in Louisiana, subsequent strategic metal complexes in Canada and Alaska, and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in southeast Alaska. To learn more about the company, visit



