Networknewsaudio Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Pioneering Innovative Hypertension Treatments

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Nearly half of all American adults suffer from hypertension (high blood pressure), often referred to as a silent killer. More than 114 million adults in this country are at risk from damage caused by the long-term force of blood beating against artery walls, which often leads to disease and death. The good news is that hypertension is treatable and manageable through lifestyle changes and medications. Fact is, there are several approved blood pressure medications on the market, yet only about one in five people diagnosed with hypertension take medication. Why so few? Unfortunately, the side effects of these medications often outweigh the benefits. However, a new hypertension blockbuster may be imminent. A safer, better-tolerated drug candidate just marked a major milestone on the path to approval and commercialization. A global innovator in drug-delivery platforms, Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) (Profile ) has been quietly progressing through clinical processes and amassing a growing body of evidence that strongly supports use of its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology in hypertension therapeutics. The company's valuation looks attractive with arguably significant upside as it looks to rub shoulders and gain attention from the likes of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) , Merck & Company Inc. (NYSE: MRK) , AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) and Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) - all aiming to capitalize on what may be the next blockbuster and defend hundreds of millions from a silent killer.

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit

To view the full editorial, visit



About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria's patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by up to 5-10x, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (“NSAIDs”), PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 25 patents granted and over 50 patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio , a service of

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) , allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, interviews and company press releases. NetworkNewsAudio keeps you informed on publicly traded companies we're watching. The audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio is a Brand Awareness Distribution Solution from NetworkNewsWire.

For more information, visit



About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via

NetworkWire

to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with

NNW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text“STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published:



NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York



212.418.1217 Office

...

NetworkNewsWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork .