Israeli Entity Intensifies Attacks In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli entity escalated Friday its attacks on villages and towns in southern Lebanon.

Field sources reported that Israeli shelling targeted the towns of Mays Al Jabal, Hula, and Dhayra, in addition to the outskirts of the town of Tayr Harfa.

Sources clarified that the Israeli entity is aiming artillery fire at the area of Al Tarash, southwest of Mays Al Jabal town.

The Shandiba area near the government hospital in Mays Al Jabal town, north of the town, was also targeted with several artillery shells.

The Israeli entity had increased its aerial and artillery targeting of towns and villages in southern Lebanon, coinciding with the start of its violent aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7th of the 2023, resulting in casualties and injuries among civilians, forcing hundreds of families to evacuate.

