Qatar's Used Vehicles Market See Brisk Growth Month-On-Month In November 2023: PSA

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The used vehicles market in Qatar witnessed a brisk double digit growth month-on-month; while new vehicle sales were on the decline in November 2023 despite a buoyant heavy equipment segment, according to the official statistics.
The transfer of ownership was seen in 32,108 vehicles in November 2023, which grew 19.5% on as annualised basis, while it decreased 6.6% month-on-month. It constituted 25% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period against 24% in October 2023.
The renewal of registration was reported in 72,415 units, which shot up 15% year-on-year but shrank 12.6% month-on-month in November 2023. It constituted 57% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period compared to 58% in October 2023.
The clearing of vehicle-related processes stood at 127,353 units, which soared 12.4% on yearly basis but fell 11.1% on an annualised basis in the review period.
The number of driving licenses saw a 4.4% month-on-month jump to 9,687 in November 2023 with those issued to non-Qatari males increasing by 1.5%, non-Qatari females by 14.4% and Qatari females by 49.1%; whereas those to Qatari males declined 2.6%.
The country witnessed 8,046 new vehicles registered in November 2023, which declined 14.6 and 4.7% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in November 2023.
The number of driving licenses saw a 1% month-on-month jump to 9,276 in October 2023 with those issued to non-Qatari males and females increasing by 2.3% and 1.1%; whereas those to Qatari females and males declining 15% and 12.9% respectively.
The registration of new private vehicles stood at 5,453; which tanked 10.2% and 12.2% month-on-month and year-on-year respectively in November 2023. Such vehicles constituted 68% of the total new vehicles registered in the country in the review period.
The registration of new private transport vehicles stood at 1,243, which reported 18% growth month-on-month but was down 6% year-on-year in November 2023. Such vehicles constituted 16% of the total new vehicles in the review period.
The new registration of other non-specified vehicles stood at 630 units, which declined 22.4% and 48.2% month-on-month and year-on-year respectively in November 2023. These constituted 8% of the total new vehicles registered in the country in the review period.
The registration of new private motorcycles stood at 515 units, which zoomed 72.2% on a monthly basis but shrank 4.3% year-on-year in November 2023. These constituted 6% of the total new vehicles in the review period.
The registration of new heavy equipment stood at 174, which constituted 2% of the total registrations in November 2023. Their registrations had seen a 13% and 62.6 surge month-on-month and year-on-year respectively in the review period.
As many as 31 trailers were registered in November 2023, which plummeted 42.4% on monthly basis but was flat on an annualised basis. These constituted less than 1% of the total new vehicles in the review period.
The modified vehicles' registration stood at 5,552; which grew 1.2% and 85.2% month-on-month and year-on-year respectively in November 2023. They constituted 4% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.
The number of lost/damaged vehicles stood at 5,047 units, which tanked 31.5% and 34% on a monthly and yearly basis respectively in November 2023. They constituted 4% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.
The number of cancelled vehicles was 2,100; declining 1.8% and 9.6% month-on-month and year-on-year respectively in November 2023. They constituted 2% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.
The number of vehicles meant for exports stood at 1,879 units, which shrank 10.3% month-on-month, even as it more than doubled year-on-year in November 2023. It constituted 1% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.
The re-registration was done in 129 vehicles, which soared 15.2% and 33% month-on-month and year-on-year respectively in November 2023.
