Amir Patronises AFC Asian Cup Opening Ceremony

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani patronised Friday evening the opening ceremony of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 at Lusail Stadium.

The opening ceremony was attended by His Highness Personal Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa al-Thani, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Khalifa al-Thani, and HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa al-Thani.

Also, HE the Shura Council Speaker Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanim, several Their Excellencies Sheikhs and ministers, and ambassadors accredited to Qatar attended the opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony was also attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and President of the Asian Football Confederation Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al-Khalifa, along with dignitaries from brotherly and friendly countries, heads of delegations, and heads of Arab and foreign Olympic committees and associations, and a huge audience.

The ceremony began with artistic and cultural performances, featuring live segments that highlighted the significant literary heritage of Asia, in addition to narrative chapters inspired by the diverse and rich cultures of the participating countries.

