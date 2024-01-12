Solar Thermal Market Size, Growth Statistics 2024 Industry Demand, Upcoming Investments And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Solar Thermal Market . In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Solar Thermal Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, and growth rate.

Global Solar Thermal Market Overview

The global solar thermal market generated revenue of approximately US$ 22.5 billion in 2022, with projections indicating growth to US$ 35.3 billion by 2031. The market is anticipated to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Solar thermal systems, pivotal in the global transition towards sustainable energy, capture sunlight and convert it into heat. This generated heat is then utilized to raise the temperature of a heat transfer fluid, such as water, air, or specially designed fluids, for applications in hot water, space cooling, and heating.

A surge in power demand coupled with declining freshwater resources in both developing and developed countries is a key driver for the growth of the solar thermal market.Solar thermal systems find gradual growth in applications such as direct drying, heating, and water desalination, reflecting a steady demand for solar heating solutions.While photovoltaic generators are more suitable for electricity generation, solar thermal systems remain essential for direct applications, such as heating and drying processes.The utilization of solar thermal systems to trap sun rays and generate energy for direct use presents ample opportunities for market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the solar thermal market, particularly concerning project delivery timelines. Delays in project completion raised concerns about potential changes in tax treatment and eligibility for state incentives.

Asia Pacific Dominance: Asia Pacific is poised to dominate the global solar thermal market, driven by escalating energy demand fueled by population growth and urbanization in the region.

Leading companies contributing to the global solar thermal market include:



Solareast Holdings Co. Ltd

Greenonetec Solarindustrie GmbH

BTE Solar Co. Ltd

Linuo Ritter International Co. Ltd

Photon Energy Systems Limited.

BrightSource Energy

Parvelon CSP Technologies

Abengoa Solar

Siemens AG

Acciona

SolarReserve

Torresol Energy

Trivelli Energy

Sener

Lointek

SCHOTT

Abors green GmbH

Liontek Other prominent key players



Domestic Large



Residential

Commercial Industrial



Thermosiphon Solar Heating System Pumped Solar Heating System



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Hot Water SystemsSolar Combi SystemsSwimming Pool HeatingOthersEvacuated Tube CollectorFlat Plate CollectorUnglazed Water CollectorAir Collector

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

