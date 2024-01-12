Sustainable Packaging Market Trends 2024 Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players And Growth Factor Analysis By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Sustainable Packaging Market . In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Sustainable Packaging Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global sustainable packaging market, with a revenue of approximately US$ 100.5 billion in 2022, is poised to reach US$ 190.6 billion by 2031. This signifies a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Sustainable packaging plays a vital role in preserving shelf life while mitigating negative environmental impacts, particularly those associated with non-biodegradable plastics. The principles guiding sustainable packaging are encapsulated in the five Rs: Reducing, Recycling, Removing, Renewing, and Reusing.

: Growing utilization of sustainable packaging across diverse industries, including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, automobile, fashion, and nutraceuticals, is a key driver for market growth.: The rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector and other significant businesses contributes significantly to the development of the sustainable packaging industry.: The overall growth of the sustainable packaging sector is bolstered by the increasing public awareness of environmental impacts, encouraging sustainable practices.

The COVID-19 pandemic moderately influenced the sustainable packaging market. Strict lockdowns initially restricted the production of sustainable packaging products. However, the market rebounded after lockdown relaxations, with increased consumption in various end-use industries such as food and beverages, healthcare, e-commerce, cosmetics, and personal care.

Asia-Pacific is poised to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of large manufacturing industries in the region, particularly in the cosmetic, healthcare, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Leading companies shaping the global sustainable packaging market include:



Amcor plc

Ardagh Group S.A.

Ball Corporation

BASF SE

Crown Holdings, Inc.

DS Smith

Elopak AS

Emerald Packaging

Mondi

Nampak Ltd.

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Sealed Air

Sgf Packaging Co. Ltd

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Sonoco Products Company

Tetra Pak

WestRock Company Other prominent key players

The global sustainable packaging market is segmented based on:



Paper and Paperboard

Plastics

Biodegradable

Bio-based

Aluminum Others



Rigid Packaging Flexible Packaging



Food and Beverage

Personal Care

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Others



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

