ESG Talk: Strength In Numbers

(MENAFN- 3BL) Mandi McReynolds, Steve Soter, Andie Wood, and Ernest Anunciacion are back to kick off the third season of ESG Talk. The group revisits thought-provoking conversations from season two - including insights on sustainability, regulation, and ESG reporting - and shares a preview of what's to come in the year ahead.
