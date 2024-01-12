Paychex Earns Top Awards In 6 Categories From Sapient Insights Group

(MENAFN- 3BL) ROCHESTER, N.Y., January 12, 2024 /3BL/ - Paychex, Inc. , a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, employee benefits, insurance services, and payroll, has earned spots as a“Top Five” vendor solution from small and medium businesses in six HR system Voice of the Customer (VoC) categories. The company's evaluation is based directly on Paychex customer feedback for vendor satisfaction and user experience in the Sapient Insights Group's 2023-2024 HR Systems Survey White Paper Report, 26th Edition.

The Annual HR Systems Survey provides a global view of current and future company plans for technology adoption, crucial practices, emerging technology trends, and Voice of the Customer ratings directly from the HR buyer. The findings from this year's survey represent the perspective of over 5,000 respondents and 2,310 unique organizations spanning 54 countrie

“Paychex offers a comprehensive HR solution focused on the needs of small and medium businesses. Over the last few years, we've seen increasing VoC ratings for Paychex in multiple HR system categories, partly due to their investments in new platform technologies and expanded services,” said Stacey Harris , chief research officer and managing partner at Sapient Insights.“When Paychex customers were asked what drove their ratings, common themes included ease of use, friendly service, and their ability to align with small business outcomes.”

Paychex Flex®, the company's cloud-based SaaS solution, was rated highly for the quality of vendor relationships and the quality of the user experience by customers with 500 or fewer employees who completed the survey across the systems categories of HR service delivery , HR management systems , learning , payroll , performance , and time management . Paychex Flex is an all-in-one solution that helps to automate and streamline payroll, benefits, workforce management, talent management, and the employee experience through a secure platform backed by a team of HR professionals providing actionable advice to solve complex workplace challenges.

“It is an honor to earn 'Top Five' ratings and recognition across a range of HR technology categories based on direct feedback from our customers who use the Paychex Flex application daily,” said Tom Hammond , Paychex vice president of strategy, partnerships, and business development.“We know that our customers have a choice on the tools and technology they leverage, which is why we will continue to deliver strong, intuitive, and relevant HCM solutions to America's small and mid-sized businesses.”

Voice of the Customer Methodology

The Voice of the Customer rankings of the Sapient Insights Group's 26th Annual HR Systems Survey are based directly on feedback, ratings, and comments from customers of these applications. This year, more than 250 HR vendors received customer rankings in the annual survey, with the data used to create the VoC charts.



User Experience: Respondents rank the quality of the user experience for all deployed applications on a scale of 1-5 (poor to excellent). Sapient Insights Group specifically asks them to focus their answers on the application's end-user experience for all stakeholders, including IT, HR, managers, and employees. Vendor Satisfaction : Respondents rank the quality of their vendor relationship for all deployed applications on a scale of 1-5 (very dissatisfied to very satisfied). Sapient Insights Group asks them to specifically focus on relationship factors such as service levels, vendor communications, and alignment of product roadmap to their needs.

All survey participants are then asked additional open-ended questions to provide further details on the reasons behind the specific ratings for user experience and vendor satisfaction. Based on these answers, Sapient Insights Group provides an average user experience and vendor satisfaction rating for every application that receives a qualifying number of responses from validated buyers. This data is used to create the VoC charts.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is an industry-leading HCM company delivering a full suite of technology and advisory services in human resources, employee benefit solutions, insurance, and payroll. The company serves approximately 740,000 customers in the U.S. and Europe and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. The more than 16,000 people at Paychex are committed to helping businesses succeed and building thriving communities where they work and live. To learn more, visit paychex .

