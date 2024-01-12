Jammu-Kashmir: Terrorists Open Fire On Army Convoy In Poonch Search Operation Begins

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Suspected terrorists open fired upon a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. After the attack, Indian Army launched its search operation to flush out the terrorists in the area Read: PDP leader alleges 'serious lapses' in Mehbooba Mufti's security after road accidentHowever, no security injured in the attack. \"At around 1800h today, a Security Forces convoy of vehicles was fired upon by suspected terrorists from a jungle near Krishna Ghati, Poonch sector. No casualties to own troops. Joint search operations by Indian Army and JKP (Jammu and Kashmir Police) are in progress,\" the White Night Corps of the Army posted on X.Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army nabs 3 suspects in Pulwama with pistols and other weapons
The terrorists attacked the vehicles that were carrying security personnel back to the camp. This is another incident of attack on Army personnel after a security forces vehicle was ambushed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir nearly a month ago. The ambush attack killed four Army personnel Read: Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's car meets with accident; she escapes unhurtRecently, the Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi chaired a high level security meeting to chart out an anti-terror operation plan for the new year to foil design of terrorists in the region Read: Four terrorists spotted in IB sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Khour: ReportNotably, Rajouri and Poonch districts used to be a peaceful districts in the past. However, over the past few years, the two districts have seen a resurgence of terrorist attacks on security forces and civilians 2023, a total of nineteen soldiers were killed in four attacks by terrorists in Rajouri and Poonch. The security forces have eliminated more than 30 terrorists in the two districts last year.
MENAFN12012024007365015876ID1107714412
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.