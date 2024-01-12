Sudha Murthy Backs Narayana Murthy's 70-Hour Workweek Idea: 'Work Is A Holiday When...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Author Sudha Murthy on Friday backed her husband and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy on the 70-hour workweek debate. Sudha Murthy said that she works more than 70 hours a week at her age and believes that work feels like a holiday if one enjoys their work and stays passionate about the same.\"My definition is you should enjoy your work. You should be passionate about your work. The work is a holiday then,\" Sudha Murthy said an interview with news platform India Today, Narayana Murthy said that he doesn't regret saying the 70-hour work culture should be the norm. \"My view has always been that those of us staying in India who have received so much from the country, from the taxpayers, have the enormous responsibility to work very very hard to bring a chance for the betterment of the lives of poorer sections of society. Therefore, I don't regret saying that a 70-hour work culture should be the norm,\" he said workweek debateThe Infosys founder has ignited a storm with his opinion regarding India's low productivity and how Indians should work at least 70 hours a week if they want to see the country among the developed nations. The remarks received a mixed response with some people agreeing with Narayana Murthy while others slamming him for promoting toxic work cultures Murthy also faced backlash as the users on social media claimed that the compensation package at Infosys is considerably low and one cannot expect to work for 70 hours every week for less amount of money. The other users touched on the angle of how quality is important than quantity etc.“I rationalized it this way. If anybody has performed much better than me in their own field, not necessarily in my field, I would respect, I would call them, and I would say, where do you think I was wrong in saying this? But I didn't find it. A lot of my Western friends, a lot of NRIs, and a lot of good people in India called me, and without exception, they were all very happy. They all said whether it is 70 or 60, that's not the issue,” Narayana Murthy said in a CNBC interview.



