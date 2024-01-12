Rashmika Mandanna: 5 Expensive Things Animal Actress Enjoys

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Know Animal star Rashmika Mandanna's most expensive things she owns – from fancy handbags, dresses, luxurious villa to expensive cars.
Rashmika Mandanna adores her handbags. She was seen carrying a gorgeous white Balenciaga handbag on a casual excursion. It is priced at Rs 82,189.
She owns a medium-sized Louis Vuitton model bag in brown and black leather, which easily costs more than Rs 3 lakh.
One of her most beautiful costumes is a Zimmermann Lovelorn floral flutter dress, a recognised brand. It costs around Rs 63,000.
Pushpa also owns a Mercedes Benz C Class, which costs roughly Rs 50 lakh.
She also owns a Rs 45 lakh Audi Q3. Her other vehicles include a Range Rover, a Toyota Innova, and a Hyundai Creta.
Aside from that, the actress allegedly has a luxury property in Bengaluru worth Rs 8 crore. She also has a lavish residence in Mumbai.
