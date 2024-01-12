NZ Vs PAK 1St T20I: Babar Azam Achieves 3Rd Highest T20I Run Tally, But Pakistan Fall Short By 43 Runs

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Babar Azam secures the 3rd highest run tally in T20I history, but his efforts weren't enough to prevent New Zealand from claiming a 43-run victory. While Babar Azam held the crease, Pakistan remained competitive, but once he departed, the lower-middle order lacked the courage to resist. Losing the last six wickets for just 21 runs, Pakistan faced an uphill battle in the run chase.

Despite the setback, Pakistan approached the chase with determination. Ayub and Rizwan provided a strong start, with Ayub showcasing authoritative shots against a formidable seam attack. However, the departure of the aggressive Ayub didn't hinder their run rate, as Rizwan continued the onslaught. Although the top five batters for Pakistan made promising starts, only Babar Azam converted it into a half-century, a wicket that significantly altered the game's dynamics and Pakistan eventually lost the game by 43 runs.

In the first innings, Eden Park witnessed chaos as the Black Caps dominated the Pakistani bowlers, posting a colossal 226/8 in the inaugural match of the 5-match T20I series. Finn Allen set the tone, Kane Williamson contributed a composed half-century, and Daryl Mitchell's rapid 27-ball 61 runs added to the onslaught. Mark Chapman's quickfire 26 off 11 balls ensured a formidable total, marking the highest-ever conceded by Pakistan in T20Is.

Opting to bat first, New Zealand lost Devon Conway for a golden duck in the opening over. Finn Allen, in partnership with Kane Williamson, scored rapidly, with Allen smashing 24 runs in an over bowled by Pakistani skipper Shaheen Afridi. Aamer Jamal clean-bowled Allen, initially ruled a no-ball, granting him a reprieve. However, Allen couldn't capitalise and fell to debutant Abbas Afridi, ending his quick innings at 35 runs off 15 balls. Despite Williamson's half-century and Mitchell's scintillating 61 off 27 balls, New Zealand lost wickets in quick succession. Shaheen Afridi and Abbas Afridi claimed three wickets each for Pakistan, while Haris Rauf celebrated a couple of wickets. New Zealand have taken a lead of 1-0 in the series?



