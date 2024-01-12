Carrot To Cabbage: 7 Winter Vegetables That Are High In Nutritional Value

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore winter's nutritional bounty! From kale's antioxidant punch to Brussels sprouts' fiber boost, these veggies offer a vibrant palette of vitamins and minerals. Embrace the goodness of sweet potatoes, winter squash, carrots, cabbage, and turnips - a wholesome feast for the season

Brussels Sprouts-

These mini-cabbages are high in fiber, vitamins C and K, and folate. They also provide antioxidants and may have anti-inflammatory properties. Roasting or sautéing Brussels sprouts can enhance their flavor

Kale - This dark, leafy green is rich in vitamins A, C, and K. It also contains minerals like calcium and iron. Kale is known for its antioxidant properties and is a great addition to salads, soups, or smoothies

Sweet Potatoes: Packed with beta-carotene, vitamin A, and fiber, sweet potatoes are not only nutritious but also versatile. They can be baked, roasted, mashed, or used in soups, providing a sweet and nutritious addition to your meals

Winter Squash (Butternut, Acorn, or Kabocha): These varieties of squash are rich in vitamins A and C, as well as fiber. They also provide antioxidants and can be roasted, pureed, or used in stews and casseroles

Carrots: Carrots are an excellent source of beta-carotene, which is converted into vitamin A in the body. They also provide vitamins C and K. Enjoy them raw as a snack, in salads, or roasted as a side dish

Cabbage: Cabbage is low in calories and high in fiber, vitamin C, and vitamin K. It's a versatile vegetable that can be used in salads, coleslaw, soups, or stir-fries

Turnips: Turnips are a good source of vitamins C and K, as well as fiber. They have a slightly peppery flavor and can be roasted, mashed, or used in soups and stews