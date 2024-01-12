Two Winners Come Together To Create A Colossal Custer Custard Combo

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Andy's Frozen Custard®, The World's Finest Frozen Custard, to Become Official Sponsor of NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion Cole Custer

SPRINGFIELD,

Mo., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Say this three times fast: Cole

Custer Custard. Cole Custer Custard. Cole Custer Custard. Try as they might, treat lovers won't be able to say it faster than reigning

NASCAR Xfinity Series champion and racecar driver Cole Custer tears up the track in 2024. For a stronger chance of a win, race to Andy's Frozen Custard® in mid-March to enjoy a custom frozen treat Custer himself helped create. Andy'sTM, the award-winning frozen custard and treat shop, today announced an expanded investment in motorsports through a partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing and Custer, the driver of the No. 00 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas.

Continue Reading

Andy's Frozen Custard® to Become Official Sponsor of NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion Cole Custer

Andy's Frozen CustardTM, the award-winning frozen custard and treat shop, today announced an expanded investment in motorsports through a partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing and Cole Custer, the driver of the No. 00 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas.

Post this

"We are fortunate to have worked with some of the best companies and drivers in motorsports throughout our 30 plus years of commitment to the sport," said Andy Kuntz, CEO and owner of Andy's Frozen Custard. "Stewart-Haas and Custer are no exception and we're excited about the partnership. Not to mention, with a name like 'Cole

Custer,' it's as if we were meant to work together!"

As part of the partnership, Andy's will be a primary sponsor of Custer in three races: the Andy's Frozen Custard 300 on April 13 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, the Chicago Street Race on July 6 in the streets of downtown Chicago, and the

Xfinity Series race on October 12 on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval. When not the primary sponsor, Andy's will have a yearlong associate presence on the No. 00 Ford Mustang with branding on Custer's firesuit.

Andy's and motorsports fans won't have to wait for the racetrack to get a taste of the excitement. Kuntz and Custer worked together to create a custom Concrete featuring the championship-winning driver's favorite toppings. Beginning mid-March through race day in Texas on April 13, the Cole Custer Concrete will feature Andy's vanilla frozen custard blended with Heath Bar, melted chocolate chip and smooth peanut butter.

"I'm genuinely excited about my new partnership with Andy's Frozen Custard," Custer said. "Competing in NASCAR is a privilege and success doesn't come easily. You have to work hard for it, and when you taste success, you're ready to celebrate. I've got a great partner in Andy's Frozen Custard who makes the sweet taste of victory even sweeter."

In addition to the new sponsorship, Andy's continues to be the title sponsor for the fourth year in a row of the Andy's Frozen Custard 300 on April 13 at Texas Motor Speedway. The company's hallmarks, which include a history of consistent quality, constant innovation, speedy service and daily celebrations, have inspired the partnership with motorsports. Andy's Frozen Custard is the "Official Frozen Treat" of Texas Motor Speedway where fans can enjoy Andy's on-site through branded kiosks, treat trucks and in suites.

For more details about the partnership visit and follow along on social at @andysfrozencustard .

About Andy's Frozen Custard

Founded in 1986 in Osage Beach, Missouri by Andy's parents John and Carol Kuntz, Andy's Frozen Custard has been providing the freshest frozen custard in the business for 37 years, giving ice cream the "cold shoulder" by scooping, mixing and presenting handcrafted frozen custard treats with speed and a smile. Since the beginning, the family has had one dream: to share what makes them happiest with everyone else, and to warm hearts, one scoop of frozen custard at a time. With a focus on product quality, customer service and community involvement, Andy's has grown into the nation's largest frozen custard-only business, with more than 2,000 employees and 146 company-owned and franchised stores across 15 states proudly serving the World's Finest Frozen Custard. Andy's also offers the 'Yum Squad Loyalty Club,' designed to say "thank you" to loyal customers by earning points to redeem towards a free treat for every dollar spent. For more information or for details about franchising opportunities, visit

.

About Stewart-Haas Racing

Stewart-Haas Racing is the title-winning NASCAR team co-owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation – the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America. The Kannapolis, North Carolina-based organization has won two NASCAR Cup Series titles, two NASCAR Xfinity Series championships and 100 NASCAR races, including such crown-jewel events as the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500. For more information, please visit us online at StewartHaasRacing and on social at Facebook , X , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and LinkedIn .

*Images and video available here

SOURCE Andy's Frozen Custard