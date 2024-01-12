Essilorluxottica Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, And Other Innovation Programs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

EssilorLuxottica SA designs, manufactures and distributes ophthalmic lenses, reading glasses, and optical equipment.

The company offers a range of corrective lenses for treating visual disorders such as myopia, hypermetropia, and astigmatism. It also manufactures and sells non-prescription reading glasses, sunglasses, equipment, instruments and consumables used by prescription laboratories and eyecare professionals.

EssilorLuxottica has manufacturing facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Russia, and Africa (AMERA). The company sells its products through a network of distributors in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

EssilorLuxottica is leveraging Web 3.0 technologies to deliver personalized customer experiences that cater to individual fashion preferences and eye health needs. The company is implementing various AR and VR technologies, including a virtual mirror that allows customers to try on and customize spectacles and sunglasses online.

EssilorLuxottica developed an innovative progressive lens powered by behavioral AI called Varilux XR Series. The new Progressive Addition Lenses (PALs) offer instant clarity in motion eliminating the need for prescription adjustments by doctors.

EssilorLuxottica implemented the integration platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) of Boomi, a cloud-based open platform, to streamline order processing across ASEAN, the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, India, Australia, and New Zealand. EssilorLuxottica 360 offers digital screens to practices, providing high-quality, curated content from the company's frame and lens brands. These screens, whether tablets or full-sized displays, create a modern and appealing image, conveying quality details to patients and attracting potential buyers.

