Rohit Sharma's T20I Comeback Marred By Controversial Run-Out In India Vs Afghanistan Opener

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India secured a six-wicket victory against Afghanistan in the first T20I in Mohali, but the match wasn't devoid of drama. Skipper Rohit Sharma, making his T20I comeback after almost 14 months, faced a disappointing run-out due to a communication breakdown with opening partner Shubman Gill. A visibly frustrated Rohit gestured his displeasure to Gill, and former India wicket-keeper batter Parthiv Patel expressed support for Rohit, stating that Gill should have trusted the skipper's call for a single. Despite the hiccup, all-rounder Shivam Dube's resilient half-century and a strong bowling performance led by Axar Patel secured India's comfortable victory. With a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, India gears up for the T20 World Cup in June.
"Shubman Gill should have just trusted Rohit Sharma. I know that they are playing for the first time in T20 Internationals but they both have played a lot of cricket together as ODI openers and Test openers. I think there was a clear misunderstanding here as Shubman Gill was watching the ball but he should have just run at Rohit Sharma's call," Parthiv said during the post-match analysis on Star Sports.
Also Read:
Steve Smith's tennis skills amazes Novak Djokovic in an unforgettable charity showdown (WATCH)
MENAFN12012024007385015968ID1107714379
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.