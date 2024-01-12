Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024 Dates Announced! Massive Discounts On Iphone 15, Samsung Galaxy & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Flipkart Republic Day Sale is quickly approaching whether you're searching for new things for your home, your loved ones, or yourself. It is expected to be one of the largest sales of the year, with a wide range of goods available at reduced costs.

For Flipkart Plus users, the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024 will begin at 12 AM on January 13; for everyone else, it will begin one day later. It is scheduled to run through January 19. For this sale, the business has established a microsite.



Popular phones will be discounted during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale, which runs from January 14 to January 19. On January 13, customers of Flipkart Plus will get access to the deal one day early.

The dates and a few teasers are shown in banner form on the e-commerce behemoth's website. Offers for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and Apple iPhone 15 are displayed in the banner.



Deals on iPhone 15, 14, 13, 12, Pixel 7a, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Motorola Edge 40 Neo, Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Pixel 8, Vivo T2 Pro, Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Vivo T2x, Poco X5, Realme 11, Redmi 12, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G, and more are anticipated to be available during the Flipkart sale.



Flipkart is expected to reveal more details about the Republic Day sale as we get closer to the sale date.

Additionally, Republic Day will be celebrated on Amazon, with sales beginning on January 14.

The price of the iPhone 13 will be lowered from Rs 59,999 to less than Rs 52,999 during Amazon's Great Republic Days sale.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, iQOO 12, Realme Narzo 60X 5G, Samsung Galaxy A34, Redmi 12, Lava Blaze 5G, OnePlus 11, iQOO Z7 Pro, Honor 90, OnePlus Nord 3, and more are among the other smartphones that are on sale.

