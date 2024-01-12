Serpin Pharma Welcomes Dr. Alexander Fleming To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MANASSAS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Serpin Pharma , a leading biopharmaceutical company dedicated to development anti-inflammatory and immune-modulating drugs to treat human diseases caused by inflammation, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Alexander Fleming as a new member of its esteemed Board of Directors. Dr. Fleming joins Dr. Cohava Gelber (Founder and CEO, Serpin Pharma), Dr. John Abeles, Dr. David Dove, and Mr. Guy Yachin.



Dr. Fleming brings a wealth of expertise and a remarkable track record in the fields of medicine, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical innovation. Dr. Fleming headed clinical review in the Division of Metabolic and Endocrine Drug Products at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). He is the Founder and Executive Chairperson of Kinexum, a company dedicated to providing strategic and operational guidance on regulatory, clinical, CMC and product development. Dr. Fleming received his M.D. and internal medicine training from Emory, fellowship training in endocrinology at Vanderbilt and metabolism at the National Institutes of Health, where he was a senior fellow.



During his tenure at the FDA from 1986-98, Dr. Fleming spearheaded many landmark drug and biotech approvals and innovations. As an FDA representative to the ICH and assignment to WHO Geneva, he demonstrated his commitment to global health product advancements.



Dr. Fleming has contributed extensively to scientific literature through diverse scientific articles, books, and book chapters. In addition, he has lent his expertise to numerous corporate and advisory boards, academic institutions, and professional societies.



Dr. Fleming coined the term“Metabesity,” which refers to the constellation of chronic diseases, cancer, and the aging process itself, all which share common metabolic root causes and potential for shared preventions. His pioneering efforts include organizing the first Congress on Metabesity in London in 2017, a milestone event that continues to influence the field with its annual conferences.



Furthermore, Dr. Fleming's commitment to advancement of longevity and healthy living led to the founding of the Kitalys Institute, which sponsors the Targeting Healthy Longevity Conference, aligning with his mission to promote holistic approaches to well-being.



“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Alexander Fleming to Serpin Pharma's Board of Directors,” said Dr. Cohava Gelber, CEO and Executive Chairperson of Serpin Pharma.“His unparalleled expertise and visionary leadership will further enhance our dynamic and experienced Board of Directors, supporting our vision to develop transformative advancements in inflammatory diseases.”



About Serpin Pharma:



Serpin Pharma is a clinical-stage biotech company developing first in class drugs to treat human diseases caused by inflammation. Serpin Pharma's targeted therapeutic, known as SP16, uniquely rebalances the inflammatory response and improves cellular repair in damaged tissues. SP16 has platform potential capable of addressing one of the most significant unmet clinical needs; a safe and effective anti-inflammatory and immune-enhancing drug.



