Leslie Pryor Productions Presents: Murder At The Masquerade Ball - A Soulful Mystery Dinner Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Murder at the Masquerade Dinner

Celebrating the Rich Black Art of Louisville for Black History Month

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leslie Pryor Productions is thrilled to announce the upcoming event, Murder at the Masquerade Ball , a soulful mystery dinner show. This captivating production will take place on Saturday, February 17th, 2024, with two shows at 3pm-6pm and 7pm-10pm, as well as a matinee show on Sunday, February 18th from 4pm-7pm.Located at the historic Epping District on 816 E Broadway, Louisville, this event promises an unforgettable experience. Attendees will be treated to a live DJ, a thrilling murder mystery show, a raffle, an auction, a delectable three-course dinner, and a cash bar. For those seeking an elevated experience, VIP tickets are available and include exclusive perks.Leslie Pryor Productions has assembled an exceptional cast for this production, hosted by BET, Sunday Best finalist, Jonathan“Jon-John” Johnson featuring renowned actresses Gwendolyn Evans, Monica Bullard, Marquita Howerton, Gwen Jeffrey, and Sharmine Angton. And DJ E (Everett Ezell).In celebration of Black History Month, Murder at the Masquerade Ball pays homage to the rich black arts of Louisville. The show proudly showcases the talents of five African American women from the local community. Additionally, the event will incorporate black culture through music and dance, creating a truly immersive experience.The synopsis of Murder at the Masquerade Ball sets the stage for an enthralling evening: "At the masquerade ball, the masks hiding the truth are as elaborate as the lies. When Dr. York Smith is found dead, Detective Nora Taylor must unravel a tangled web of secrets and betrayals. Was it his wife Amber, hiding a dark past? His lover Jasmine, desperate for a better life? His business partner Maya, driven by ambition? Or his colleague Dr. Thompson, with a history of deceit? As the investigation unfolds, the masks come off and the truth is revealed. But the question remains: who wore the deadliest mask of all? Join us for a night of intrigue and suspense as we uncover the killer in this thrilling whodunit."Set in a masquerade ball environment, guests are encouraged to dress in semi-formal to formal attire and immerse themselves in a world of suspense and intrigue. The event is designed for adults (18+), offering a blend of theatrical performance, audience participation, and adult humor. Tickets are priced between $59-$70, with no refunds and Group rates available.Don't miss out on this extraordinary event! Tickets for Murder at the Masquerade Ball are now available for purchase. For more information and to reserve your spot, please visit our website at or contact us at ....About Leslie Pryor Productions:Leslie Pryor Productions is a prominent name in the arts and entertainment industry, known for delivering captivating performances that leave audiences spellbound. With a commitment to showcasing diverse talent and creating immersive experiences, Leslie Pryor Productions continues to push the boundaries of theatrical entertainment.

Jacquie Murrell

E.G.O. Entertainment Network

+1 331-465-4279

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Other