The City Of Manteca Has A New Public Safety Office Downtown

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Officer Mike Kelly and Officer Matt Smith are stationed in the Downtown Annex.

MANTECA, CALIF., UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The City of Manteca has a new Public Safety Annex located at 124 Sycamore Ave. It will house the police department's community resource officers and code enforcement divisions, and the Fire Department's fire marshal/fire prevention services.Two police officers who are assigned to homeless outreach efforts, Mike Kelly and Matt Smith, will operate from this facility.“The intent is to increase their effectiveness,” said Manteca Police Chief Stephen Schluer.According to Toni Lundgren, City Manager, the downtown Annex is necessary to accommodate the growing population.“From 2010-2020, the City experienced a population growth rate of 24.4%; further, the City has more than 10,000 entitled lots in the development pipeline, indicating rapid growth,” she explains.“The region is experiencing growth, with businesses expanding and companies relocating to the City and the region,” Lundgren continues.“The workforce is growing, and San Joaquin County boasts of being one of the hottest housing markets in the nation. This is due to buyers seeking excellent schools, close-knit communities, great housing and land prices, and a high quality of life.”Lundgren points out, further, that there are additional indicators of economic growth in the region, including a world-class wine and agriculture industry, a 431,000-square-foot Tesla manufacturing facility, as well as the presence of FedEx, Medline, Amazon, and numerous startups that provide hundreds of job opportunities.Manteca purchased the building on Sycamore Avenue two years ago for $390,000.“The building was purchased from San Joaquin County it used to be an old public health building. The county remodeled the facility before we bought the property however, we had to fix the building from a roof leak that occurred when the building was vacant,” said Lundgren.“We will continue to add services and facilities to meet the needs of our growing population,” Lundgren concluded.If you have any questions please, call the City Manager's office at (209) 456-8000, email ..., or go online to .About the City of MantecaManteca is a full-service City with police, fire, public works, water, trash and sewer services. For more information, call the City Manager's office at (209) 456-8000, email: ..., or go online to .Incorporated in 1918, Manteca has a diverse population of 86,928. Manteca grew at 24.4 % from 2010-2020 and continues to grow at an accelerated pace. The City has 25,670 households with a median home price of $432,100. The median annual household income is $82,538.

Carl M. Dameron

Dameron Communications

email us here