Makar Sankranti-Pongal 2024: Kanjivaram To Banarasi Saree To Buy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Makar Sankranti and Pongal are festivals celebrated throughout India, and traditional sarees are commonly worn on this festive event. Different areas may have their own tastes, but here are seven styles of sarees that are widely worn during Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti and Pongal are festivals celebrated throughout India, and traditional sarees are commonly worn during this festive event.

Originating from Varanasi, Banarasi sarees are known for their intricate gold and silver zari work. They are a classic choice for festive occasions, including Makar Sankranti.

Tamil Nadu-made Kanjivaram sarees are known for their beautiful silk and elaborate zari embroidery. Their brilliant colours make them attractive for spectacular events.

Festive events commonly include tie-and-dye bandhani sarees. These Rajasthani and Gujarati sarees are colourful and patterned.

Madhya Pradesh-made Chanderi sarees are lightweight and feature traditional zari embroidery. The soft silk or cotton fabric makes them comfy for daylong celebrations.

Tant sarees are traditional Bengali sarees, usually made of cotton. They are lightweight and comfortable, perfect for the festive atmosphere of Makar Sankranti.



Paithani sarees from Maharashtra include brilliant colours and peacock or floral designs. Their zari border and pallu make them lovely for festivals.

Telangana-made Pochampally Ikat sarees have distinct geometric motifs. Handwoven, bright-colored sarees are trendy during Makar Sankranti.