Oscar Winning Filmmaker And 80'S Sitcom Star Launch OTT Streaming Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Red Coral Universe

Red Coral Universe is the New Home for Independent Artists Offering Creators a Great Share of Profits

- Larry Meistrich, Founder and CEONEW YORK, NY, USA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OSCAR WINNING FILMMAKER AND 80's SITCOM STAR LAUNCH ARTIST-FIRST OTT STREAMING PLATFORMRED CORAL UNIVERSE IS THE NEW HOME FOR INDEPENDENT ARTISTSPLATFORM OFFERS CREATORS A GREATER SHARE OF PROFITSOscar winning filmmaker Larry Meistrich (Sling Blade), actor/producer Scott Valentine (Family Ties), and filmmaker Steven C. Young, are pleased to announce today the global launch of Red Coral Universe, an OTT, AVOD streaming platform catering to independent artists.Download the Red Coral Universe app: App Store | Google PlayRed Coral Universe is available on all phones, tablets, smart tv's and connected devices featuring a large and eclectic catalog of over 5,000 titles, including:Barz – television series featuring some of the most successful and respected artists and producers in Hip-Hop as they set out to find the best performer/producer duo in America.Boo – multi award-winning horror short film about a traumatic event that forces a recovering addict to face her demons, without her worried fiancé uncovering the truth. In the end our hero must make a choice about WHO she loves and WHAT she loves.Mute - multi award-winning sci-fi short film from 19-year-old filmmaker and Harvard student, Wesley Wang. In a world where words cost money, a woman saves up for her first word in the hope of standing up to her abuser.Street Leagues – award-winning documentary narrated by Oscar nominated actor Colin Farrell that follows the men and women of the Irish Homeless Street Leagues as they overcome homelessness and addiction through the power of sport.“We're excited to share Red Coral Universe with the world,” said Larry Meistrich, CEO of Red Coral Universe.“Content creators can showcase their amazing talent to a global audience and earn a greater share of the profits compared to other streamers.”Red Coral Universe will continue rolling out exciting, new content, including Academy award-winning independent films, music videos, and sports programming that will rival anything currently streaming on OTT.For more information, visit .For media enquiries, please contact:Richard Parker...ABOUT RED CORAL UNIVERSERed Coral Universe finances, produces, and distributes film and television content with a new interest in developing content geared toward immersive experiences, representing the intersection of traditional and emerging media, while harnessing the global community of independent artists to create and monetize original content for its AVOD OTT streaming platform.

Richard K Parker

RKP Media, LLC

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube