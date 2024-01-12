(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DURAND, Inc. ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD MEMBER DR. KEISHA STEPHENSON TAYLOR, ED.D.

VOORHEES, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Contact: Matt Scull, MB and Associates Public RelationsEmail: ...856.452.5640DURAND, Inc. ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD MEMBER DR. KEISHA STEPHENSON TAYLOR, ED.D.DR. TAYLOR BRINGS OVER 20 YEARS OF EDUCATIONAL LEADERSHIP EXPERIENCEDr. Keisha Stephenson Taylor, Ed.D. joins Durand's board of trustees. Currently serving as the Senior Director, Alumni and Postsecondary Engagement at NAF (formerly National Academy Foundation), Dr. Taylor brings a proven history in training and development as well as more than 20 years of educational leadership and organizational management experience.A community leader for over the last two decades, Dr. Taylor's professional journey began at Pemberton Township High School before she transitioned to various positions at Plainfield and New Brunswick Public Schools, the Center for Secondary School Redesign and eventually, to her current role at NAF where she has led the implementation of a postsecondary plan to support college access, preparation, and success for students across NAF's network. She is also responsible for leading, planning and collaborating with employers and organizations to increase professional development and hiring opportunities for NAF's alumni.“We look forward to embracing Dr. Taylor as a vital addition to our nonprofit board! Her commitment to our cause brings a powerful force for positive change. Together, with the rest of our talented members of the Board, she will help amplify our impact, innovate with purpose, and shape a future where compassion leads to lasting transformation. We are so grateful to have her contribute her skills and heart to our mission; we're excited to achieve remarkable milestones together."Dr. Taylor began her education at Rowan University where she received her bachelor's in English and secondary education and master's in higher education administration before obtaining her doctorate in educational leadership and innovation from Wilmington University. In addition, she has earned multiple certificates from the State of New Jersey.As the current President of the Mount Laurel Public Education Fund, Dr. Taylor serves as Chair of the Ambassador Committee for the Chamber of Commerce Southern New Jersey and is a board member for Perkins Center for the Arts and Learning Forward New Jersey.ABOUT DURAND, INC.:Durand, Inc. is a multi-service agency providing quality learning opportunities and services in a safe environment to individuals, and their families, with pervasive developmental disorders, such as autism and several other developmental and learning disabilities. For more information about Durand's mission, please visit durandinc.###

Mindie Barnett

MB and Associates Public Relations

+1 609-923-1639

email us here