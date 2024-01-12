(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

The Europe assessment of stealth fighter and bomber market will grow from $225.0 million in 2025 to $714.0 million by 2035, at a CAGR of 12.24% during the forecast period 2025-2035.

Stealth technology is a critical element for securing national boundaries and maintaining dominance in global airspace in an ever-changing defensive landscape. Stealth bombers are meant to be multirole, allowing them to conduct a variety of missions. Next-generation stealth bomber aircraft are adaptable assets that can adapt to new threats and operational objectives, from strategic nuclear deterrent and long-range attack missions to electronic warfare and information collection.

Furthermore, stealth bombers like the B-21 Raider play an important role in modern air forces due to their ability to engage ground units, undertake reconnaissance flights, execute clandestine intelligence missions, and disrupt enemy radar systems. Their unique capacity to perform these operations in enemy airspace while minimizing the danger of detection emphasizes their strategic significance.

Market Introduction

The analysis of the stealth fighter and bomber market encompasses a full examination of the industry, which includes established titans such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, as well as rising start-ups attempting to make their mark in this technologically advanced field. This market is focused on the development and deployment of advanced stealth bomber and fighter aircraft, demonstrating the advancement of military aviation technology.

As countries around the world invest in cutting-edge defense capabilities, the race to develop the most sophisticated and stealthy bombers has heated up. This market highlights the key competitors, technological breakthroughs, market trends, and strategic efforts that are shaping the evaluation of the stealth fighter and bomber market landscape. In terms of technology, the market is seeing major developments in radar-evading materials and designs, as well as thrust vectoring for improved performance.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the assessment of stealth fighter and bomber market by application on the basis of application (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), electronic warfare (EW) and precision strike).

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Europe assessment of stealth fighter and bomber market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been merger and acquisition to strengthen their position in the assessment of stealth fighter and bomber market. For instance, in January 2023, Germany made a substantial financial commitment to the FCAS program, allocating approximately $43 billion.

This funding underscores the nation's dedication to the development of a sixth-generation platform that would redefine air dominance. The next-generation fighter (NGF) is poised to be the centerpiece of FCAS, equipped with a new engine, advanced armament systems, cutting-edge stealth technology, enhanced sensors, and the capability to communicate seamlessly with unmanned aircraft. Moreover, it will be a vital component of the air-combat cloud network.

Methodology: The research methodology design adopted for this specific study includes a mix of data collected from primary and secondary data sources. Both primary resources (key players, market leaders, and in-house experts) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with analytical tools, are employed to build the predictive and forecast models.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Market

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Next-Generation Stealth Bomber Aircraft: Overview

1.2 Use Cases for Long-Range Strike Bombers

1.2.1 Unparalleled Options Offered by Long-Range Strike Bombers

1.2.2 Advantages of the B-21 as Lead Component of a Long-Range Strike Bomber

1.3 Requirement to Increase the Number of Long-Range Strike Bombers for Meeting the Critical Operational Demands

1.3.1 Scaling Bomber Force to Handle a Significant Conflict with China

1.3.2 Determining the Optimal Size of the Bomber Force for Effective Deterrence Against a Secondary Aggressor

1.3.3 Determining the Appropriate Scale for Nuclear Deterrence

1.4 Ongoing Programs

1.4.1 Future Combat Air System (FCAS)

1.4.2 Next-Generation Air Dominance (NGAD)

1.4.3 F-X Program

1.4.4 Global Combat Air Program (GCAP)

1.4.5 TF-X Kaan Fifth-Generation Fighter Jet Program

1.5 Current and Emerging Technological Trends

1.5.1 Use of Advance Material in Next-Generation Stealth Bombers

1.5.2 Advancement in Components

1.5.3 Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Stealth Technology

1.6 Supply Chain Analysis

1.7 Business Dynamics

1.7.1 Business Drivers

1.7.1.1 Need for Increased Range and Mission Persistence

1.7.1.1.1 Need for Increased Capacity to Engage Moving Targets at Scale

1.7.2 Business Challenges

1.7.2.1 Cost Effectiveness of Next-Generation Stealth Bombers

1.7.2.2 Complex Maintenance Requirements

1.7.3 Business Opportunities

1.7.3.1 Meeting Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) Requirements

2 Europe

2.1 Assessment of Stealth Fighter and Bomber Market (by Region)

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Market

2.2.1.1 Key Manufacturers and Suppliers in Europe

2.2.1.2 Business Drivers

2.2.1.3 Business Challenges

2.2.2 Application

2.2.2.1 Europe Assessment of Stealth Fighter and Bomber Market (by Application), Volume and Value Data

2.2.3 Europe (by Country)

2.2.3.1 Russia

2.2.3.1.1 Market

2.2.3.1.1.1 Key Players in Russia

2.2.3.1.2 Application

2.2.3.1.2.1 Russia Assessment of Stealth Fighter and Bomber Market (by Application), Volume and Value Data

2.2.3.2 U.K.

2.2.3.2.1 Market

2.2.3.2.1.1 Key Players in the U.K.

2.2.3.3 Germany

2.2.3.3.1 Market

2.2.3.3.1.1 Key Players in Germany

2.2.3.4 France

2.2.3.4.1 Market

2.2.3.4.1.1 Key Players in France

2.2.3.5 Italy

2.2.3.5.1 Market

2.2.3.5.1.1 Key Player in Italy

2.2.3.6 Turkiye

2.2.3.6.1 Market

2.2.3.6.1.1 Key Players in Turkiye

3 Market - Key Company Participants

3.1 Key Participants

4 Research Methodology

