This report provides insights into DHL's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.
DHL Group is a global logistics company operating under two brands, namely DHL and Deutsche Post. While DHL provides e-commerce logistics solutions as well as a wide range of freight transport, parcel and international express services, and supply chain management services, Deutsche Post offers postal and parcel services in Europe.
DHL Group is organized into five operating divisions namely DHL Express, Post & Parcel Germany, DHL eCommerce, DHL Supply Chain, and DHL Global Forwarding and Freight. Global Forwarding and Freight accounted for the largest share of DHL Group's revenue in 2022. DHL Group serves a number of industry sectors, including auto-mobility, chemicals, consumer, energy, engineering and manufacturing, life sciences and healthcare, public sector, retail, and technology.
DHL is strengthening its focus on the use of innovative technologies to enhance its operational efficiency. Cloud, AI, blockchain, robotics, and big data are among the technologies the company is focusing on. In 2023, DHL Supply Chain launched a robotic fulfillment center for one of its key customers, Peek & Cloppenburg Dusseldorf, a fashion company. The fulfillment center comprises a fully-automated robot picking system called AutoStore. In 2022, DHL Supply Chain invested $15 million in Boston Dynamics, a manufacturer of advanced mobile manipulation robots based in the US.
Gain insights into DHL's technology initiatives. Gain insights into its digital strategies and innovation initiatives. Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into its various technology launches, partnerships, investments and acquisitions.
Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Investment Acquisitions Partnership, Investment & Acquisition Network Map ICT Budget and Contracts Key Executives
Accenture CocoPallet International MotionMiners Outrider Verve Motion Reelables Peek & Cloppenburg Dusseldorf Locus Robotics Microsoft Blue Yonder Unilever Logisnext Solutions MAX/AGV TuSimple VeChain Hewlett Packard Enterprise Cisco BMW Build Your Dreams (BYD) PowerFlex Volvo ComfortDelGro Ford Pro Fiat Professional Dorabot Logmore Google Cloud Services T-Systems Huawei Technologies Boston Dynamics Digihaul Alauda Aeronautics MNG Kargo Yurtici ve Yurtdisi Tasimacilik A.S. (MNG Kargo) Monta Link Commerce
