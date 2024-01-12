Dr. Pritesh Lohar Joins Forces With Celebritypress® To Co-Author Book,“Success Redefined” With Jack Canfield

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VADODARA, GUJARAT, INDIA , January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pritesh Lohar, MD, FACP, a distinguished Board-Certified Medical Oncologist and Haematologist, has signed a publishing deal with CelebrityPress® to co-author with the acclaimed author Jack Canfield in the upcoming book, "Success Redefined,” scheduled for release in February of 2024. Dr. Lohar's profound life experiences and commitment to empowering individuals for personal and business growth underscore his mission.

With over two decades of experience successfully treating cancer patients, Dr. Pritesh Lohar has discovered his true life purpose and passion in the realm of Life Coaching. He holds certification as a Life Coach and 6-Phase Meditation Trainer from EVERCOACH and Mindvalley. Dr. Lohar is also certified in Daniel Goleman's Foundational and Relational Skills of Emotional Intelligence, and he is currently pursuing International Coaching Federation (ICF) credentialing as a Professional Certified Coach (PCC).

Dr. Lohar's areas of expertise encompass Life Coaching, High Performance Coaching, Emotional and Spiritual Intelligence, and Positive Psychology. His overarching goal is to positively impact as many lives as possible, extending his influence to humans, animals, and plants alike by imparting his coaching skills and life experience to others.

Believing that "Life is happening for me," Dr. Pritesh Lohar seeks to share this transformative perspective with individuals, offering them a life-changing belief in the benevolence of existence. He firmly advocates that the optimal path to success lies in the fusion of scientific principles of the Universe with spiritual teachings and experiences.

Dr. Lohar's coaching approach is rooted in empathy, active listening, and a non-judgmental mindset. He firmly believes that every individual possesses unique talents waiting to be unleashed, and his role is to support and guide them in realizing their dreams and aspirations. Through personalized coaching sessions, he empowers individuals to cultivate self-confidence, enhance their communication skills, refine decision-making abilities, and establish balance across various facets of their lives. Key areas of focus include self-awareness, goal setting, mindset shifts, and the development of effective strategies for overcoming obstacles.

While Dr. Pritesh Lohar continues to practice Medical Oncology, offering compassionate care and healing to his patients, he has expanded his mission to touch lives beyond the medical field. His collaboration with Jack Canfield in "Success Redefined" promises to offer readers invaluable insights into achieving success on their own terms, fostering personal and professional growth.



