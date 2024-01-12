STATEMENT ABOUT DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR., NATIONAL HOLIDAY OBSERVANCE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This marks the 38th year that the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., has been a National Holiday in the United States. We, the Board and Members of 100 Black Men of America, Inc., join the millions of people who rejoice over the accomplishments and impact that this great man had during his incredible life.

While we celebrate the life of Dr. King, it is very important that we remember and perpetuate his legacy of passion and purpose that made the world a better place. We must keep the importance of his dream clear and elevated in our minds and the minds of those we mentor so that it never fades into an illusion.

This Monday, we, the 100 Black Men of America Inc. ask that everyone, in your own special way, keep Dr. King's dream alive by making January 15th a day of service and advancement of equity and justice. It is truly the right, smart and best way all of us can honor this great man in these challenging and changing times.

May you all enjoy the annual King Holiday Observance on January 15, 2024.

Sincerely,

Milton H. Jones Jr.

Chairman

100 Black Men of America, Inc.

