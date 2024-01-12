Open Access Hosts“I Have A Dream” 2024 MLK Day Info Session Announcing 4Th Annual Fellowship Applications Open 1/15

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Open Access Leadership & Fellowship Alumni

Featured alumni discuss their career trajectory and how Open Access is Increasing Black and Latinx representation in Community Development Finance

- Rashidah Billups

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WHO - Open Access is a groundbreaking initiative launched in 2020 committed to addressing the scarcity of Black and Latinx representatives and leaders in the community development finance industry which serves many diverse communities. Over three-quarters (76i%) of Open Access alumni have succeeded in finding positions in the community development finance industry or launching their own CDF firms.

The program offers:

●10+ hours of free online industry training,

●Access to webinars,

●A 160-hour paid fellowship,

●Free attendance to a conference hosted by one of the program's key sponsors, Novogradac.

●A certificate of training completion issued by Novogradac.

WHAT –The virtual Information Session announces the opening of applications for the fourth annual Open Access program featuring Open Access Executive Director Rashidah Billups , moderator, and alumni panelists Justin Barrett '23, Norberto Velasquez '23, Shanti Huang '23, Ty Thomas '22 and Desiree Thomas '21. The alumni will speak about their participation in Open Access and how it transformed their career trajectory.

WHEN – Monday, January 15, Martin Luther King Day, 12 pm EST.

Media – Please feel free to join! Contact Evelyn Mertens if you'd like more information on Open Access or to speak with Rashidah or the featured alumni.

WHERE – Access via LinkedIn LIVE Broadcast .

Register here:

WHY - Open Access provides support, mentorship, and sponsorship to empower mid-career professionals to create representation and leadership within the diverse communities served by the community development finance industry.

Rashidah Billups, executive director of Open Access and a 2022 alumna says, "Open Access creates a pathway for highly qualified candidates to enter the CDF industry with the support of a knowledgeable and supportive network. The impact of our Fellows is invaluable: they possess the cultural perspectives needed to understand and drive change for the diverse populations served."

Applications for the Open Access program can be submitted from January 15, 2024 through February 15, 2024; the program will begin on May 1, 2024. For more information and to apply, visit open .

Program sponsors for 2024 include Novogradac, US Bank, JP Morgan Chase, Baker Tilly US, LLP., National Equity Fund, Telacu, Monge Capital, Schwab, Classic Lake, M&T Bank, Huntington Bank, National Trust Community Investment Corporation, Cherry Bekaert, Sabio Enterprises and Stonehenge Capital.

Evelyn Mertens

QED Associates LLC | The Gift Agency, LLC

+1 914-263-9129

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn