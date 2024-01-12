Skillable Appoints New Chief Financial Officer To Continue Market Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ken Talanian brings key SaaS growth and private equity experience to Skillable.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Skillable , the pioneer in performance-based learning and skill validation, has appointed Ken Talanian as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a focus on driving Skillable's next growth stage. This appointment comes at a time of strong performance from Skillable, which includes 8,062,095 labs delivered in 2023 (Year-on-year growth of 27%) plus the most G2 badges earned by the company in a quarter (bringing the total to 214 badges to date).

Ken joins Skillable from KnowBe4, where he was Senior Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations. In this role, he successfully led KnowBe4's initial public offering and later, its private sale to Vista Equity Partners. Before this, Ken spent over a decade as an equity research analyst focusing on the software sector at Evercore ISI and JP Morgan.

Chris McCarthy, CEO of Skillable said,“I am delighted that Ken has chosen to join the Skillable team at a key stage for us, bringing a wealth of SaaS investor and financial leadership experience. Ken has a unique combination of FP&A at large software companies, IPO and private equity experience, and a decade spent on the other side of the fence analyzing software companies. This mix of skills will build on the strong foundation built by our previous CFO Jim Long, taking Skillable into new markets.”

In 2024, immediate growth plans for Skillable include further product enhancements to continue to provide the best, most individual-centric lab experience on the market, while simplifying the admin experience of tailoring labs to business needs and leveraging AI across its lab builder. With the renewed focus of the skill-based organization in many boardrooms, Skillable is also working to expand the skill data it collects to help business leaders validate and deepen skills, alongside strategic partnerships and integrations.

About Skillable

Skillable is the trusted pioneer and innovator in performance-based learning and skill validation. In job-specific scenarios customizable to any organization, people build and assess their skills through hands-on experiences that accelerate job readiness and produce evidence-based skill intelligence. Since 2004, more than 400 global customers have created and launched 35 million labs, using Skillable to practice and validate their skills in live learning environments. To learn more, visit skillable.

