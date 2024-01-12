Grey Eagle Event Centre Sets New Standard In Live Music Entertainment With L-Acoustics Sound System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo Credit: Dave & Quin Cheung

Photo Credit: Dave & Quin Cheung

Grey Eagle Resort & Casino is pleased to announce the installation of a cutting-edge L-Acoustics sound system at the Grey Eagle Event Centre.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Grey Eagle Resort & Casino, located on the beautiful Tsuut'ina Nation is pleased to announce a groundbreaking enhancement to its audio infrastructure at the Grey Eagle Event Centre. The Event Centre is now fitted with a top-of-the-line L-Acoustics K2/K3i concert sound system expertly installed by FM Systems.Since its opening in 2014, the Grey Eagle Event Centre has been recognized as one of the leading mid-sized event venues in Calgary with a capacity for 3,000 general admission attendees and 2,511 in a theatre setting. The Event Centre has hosted world-class entertainers including Burton Cummings, Gordon Lightfoot, Jay Leno, Ice Cube, Lainey Wilson, The Offspring, ZZ Top, and many more. The Grey Eagle Event Centre's busy calendar year is not limited to live music; it regularly accommodates galas, conferences, stand-up comedy, theatre, sporting events, and weddings.By fall 2023, the venue was hosting up to one-hundred and fifty events each year and pushing the limits of its sound system. Sheldon Lachambre, Director of Entertainment at the Grey Eagle Event Centre felt it was time for a significant upgrade.“Our previous sound system was starting to show its age, giving us technical issues and reliability concerns, so we knew it was time for an upgrade,” shares Lachambre. To accommodate the venue's busy performer lineup, the Grey Eagle Event Centre partnered with FM Systems to design and install a top-quality L-Acoustics K2//K3i concert sound system. FM Systems was a natural choice for the milestone project as they have been the Event Centre's preferred vendor for production services over the past several years.The Grey Eagle Event Centre's new L-Acoustics sound system was installed and tuned over six days. The loudspeaker setup features six K2/K3i enclosures flown over three Kara downs per side, with far left and right out-fills each comprised of seven K3i. Four K1-SB subs are hung behind each main array, and three A10i are flown as a center-fill array. Six ground-based KS28 subs are divided three per side, while eight A10 spread out across the stage serve as lip-fills. Onstage, 14 coaxial X12 wedges and four SB18 subs are on hand for monitoring use, as are two A15 flown per side as stereo side-fills. Seventeen LA12X and six LA4X amplified controllers drive the entire system and are fed via Milan AVB, with AES backup, from a P1 processor, which also allows the system to seamlessly integrate with the resort's extensive, existing audio visual network.“This L-Acoustics design was ideal for the Event Centre for two big reasons,” says FM Systems Calgary General Manager Cody Volk.“First, it's the brand that A-class artists and their engineers prefer; it is the most requested PA system on riders from acts coming through the Event Centre has been L-Acoustics. And second, its performance is unparalleled. The venue hosts acts from a wide range of genres-including rock, metal, and hip-hop, which all require a high level of output-and the K2/K3i design delivers incredible fidelity and punch.”One of the biggest improvements with the L-Acoustics sound system is its even coverage and full-range sound reproduction across the entire audience.“With the previous system, the listening experience within the main/front 90 degrees of the audience was vastly different from the left and right 90-degree sides,” shares FM Systems President and CEO Marlin Jones.“With the L-Acoustics system now in place, no matter where you are in the room, the experience is the same across the entire frequency spectrum. The low end is very even, and the mid-high coverage is smooth and pristine from the stage to the top of the raised seating area. Many people who were familiar with the room's previous system versus this one have mentioned a noticeable improvement in clarity, impact, and coverage-the experience there is simply much more enjoyable. We are always impressed by the performance of L-Acoustics products, and this installation is no exception. It has exceeded expectations for all parties involved.”Adding to Jones' observations, Sheldon Lachambre shares,“The level of acts that we're bringing in and the sound quality inside the room here are second to none in the city,” he says.“It's changed our business in a big way now that many of the promoters-Live Nation, MRG Live, AEG and F7 Entertainment Group-know that we are the preeminent venue here in Calgary. With our new state-of-the-art L-Acoustics system, artists and promoters can all be assured that they're going to have the highest quality production and experience here, and that's something we're really proud of.”Grey Eagle Resort & Casino invites media, music enthusiasts, and the public to experience the enhanced audio capabilities of the L-Acoustics K2/K3i sound system at upcoming events. This investment in cutting-edge technology reinforces the venue's dedication to providing world-class entertainment experiences.ABOUT L-ACOUSTICS:L-Acoustics is renowned for developing innovative sound systems and technologies that elevate the listening experience. Founded in France in 1984, L-Acoustics currently employs 700 team members worldwide, with headquarters in Paris, Los Angeles, London, and Singapore.Recognized for pioneering the line source array, L-Acoustics continues to shape the future of sound with solutions such as the L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology, which offers 3D multi-dimensional audio. L-Acoustics Creations, a division of L-Acoustics, offers exceptional concert-grade sound systems and immersive sound spaces for residential and architectural environments. In recognition of introducing these ground-breaking creative technologies, L- Acoustics was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2020 and 2023.L-Acoustics sound systems can be heard around the globe in venues like the Hollywood Bowl and the Philharmonie de Paris, at the world's top-grossing festivals such as Coachella and Tomorrowland, international special events like the World Expo 2020 and World Cup 2022, and on tour with world-class artists such as Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Arctic Monkeys, and Jacky Cheung, and in the Las Vegas residencies of Katy Perry, Adele, and more.

