The global automotive wiring harness market is projected to grow from USD 48.7 billion in 2023 to USD 59.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The global demand for automobiles continues to rise, as does the need for automotive wiring harnesses. The global market for EVs has also increased in recent years as countries have set their EV targets. EVs have complex electrical systems compared to traditional ICE vehicles. They require specialized wiring harnesses to accommodate components such as battery packs, electric motors, and advanced charging systems, which require high voltage wiring harnesses. The growing demand for EVs and ADAS features would boost the technological advancements in the wiring harness.

For the market analysis, the Asia-Pacific region includes China, India, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. China is considered the manufacturing hub for the automotive industry. According to the analyst, China and India produce 26-29 million economy passenger cars yearly. With an increase in the production of vehicles, the demand for automotive wiring harnesses is expected to increase. India is projected to be the fastest-growing market. The steady rise in disposable incomes among Indian consumers has increased demand for various consumer goods, including automobiles.

The Asia-Pacific region has experienced increased demand for luxury vehicles in the past few years. The luxury/premium segment vehicles have advanced body electronic functions that require additional automotive wiring harnesses for proper functioning. In the Asia-Pacific region, electric vehicles (EVs) have gained substantial traction, primarily led by China, which recorded 6.1 million EV sales in 2022, with notable adoption in South Korea and Japan. This transition towards EVs, driven by the resolve to address these challenges, is poised to impact the automotive wiring harness market significantly. EVs demand intricate and specialized wiring solutions to facilitate their advanced electric systems and functionalities.

The key players in the automotive wiring harness market are Yazaki Corporation (Japan), Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan), Aptiv PLC (Ireland), Furukawa Electric (Japan), and Leoni AG (Germany). Major companies' key strategies to maintain their position in the global automotive wiring harness market are strong global networking, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and technological advancement.

Due to increased demand for speed, efficiency in data transmission and electrical connections, optical fiber segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market

The growing demand for high-speed data transmission from vehicle manufacturers drives the market for optical fiber cables in vehicles. Optical fibers are known for their reliability and safety and are much lighter and thinner than traditional copper wiring. Optic fiber wires can also help reduce weight, thereby improving fuel efficiency.

Modern vehicles are also becoming more sophisticated and equipped with advanced electronic systems to enhance safety, convenience, and connectivity. These systems include ADAS, which relies on various sensors and cameras, and infotainment systems, which provide entertainment, navigation, and communication features. The demand for such advanced electronic systems necessitates a robust and high-speed data transmission infrastructure, which optical fibers can provide.

Fiber optic cables offer significant bandwidth for signal transmission, surpassing copper cables of similar diameter. Traditional wire harnesses tend to become heavier when handling high-speed, large-capacity communication due to the need for thicker wires. On the other hand, optical fibers, crafted from lightweight materials such as glass and plastic, offer a solution that achieves high-speed, large-capacity communication and reduced weight. Moreover, optical signals demonstrate remarkable noise resistance compared to electrical signals.

This innovation results in more efficient and lightweight communication systems. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. is expediting the development of an optical harness designed for the automotive industry. Anticipated to be available for commercial use in 2026, this innovative product is set to significantly advance the world of connected vehicles and the growing trends encapsulated by CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric mobility).

Wires segment in automotive wiring harness market is estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period

Wires are indispensable components within automotive wiring harnesses, facilitating power flow and data throughout the vehicle. Automotive wiring harnesses consist of various bundled wires, and each wire is responsible for carrying electrical signals and energy used in the smooth functioning of various automobile subsystems, such as starting the engine, lights, meters, navigation systems, and power windows and doors. A wire has a fixed amount of resistance per foot. This means the longer the wire, the larger the resistance.

If the resistance of the wire is too high, much of the power that flows down the wire will be wasted. There is a loss of energy as heat builds up in the wire. Vehicles are becoming increasingly complex, with more and more electronic components. This requires more wires to connect all the components and systems.

Due to the need to connect the battery pack, motor controller, and other electronic components, EVs have more wires than traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. Automotive manufacturers are constantly looking for ways to reduce the weight of their vehicles, and wires are a significant component of vehicles. As a result, there is a growing demand for lightweight and durable wires that can withstand the harsh conditions of the automotive environment.

Premium Insights



Growing Vehicle Production and Demand for Advanced Features in Vehicles to Drive Market

Passenger Car Segment to Lead ICE Wiring Harness Market During Forecast Period

Sunroof Wiring Harness to Showcase Fastest Growth due to Increasing Use in Premium and SUV Vehicles During Forecast Period

Electrical Wiring Segment to Dominate ICE Vehicle Wiring Harness Market During Forecast Period

Electrical Wiring Segment to Dominate EV Wiring Harness Market During Forecast Period

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Wires Component Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Metallic Wiring Segment to Command Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

<150 Mbps Segment to Maintain Top Position During Forecast Period

Battery & Battery Management Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period Asia-Pacific to Account for Largest Share of Automotive Wiring Harness Market in 2023

Case Study Analysis



Complexity in Basic Cars Such as Seat Ateca SUV Solved Using 2.2 Km Wire, 100 Sensors, and Control Units

Development of Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by Trackwise to Reduce Wiring Harness Weight

Retrofitting of Wire Harness by Mueller Electric

Reliability of Vehicle-Mounted Wiring Harness Connectors

Current Development of Wiring Harnesses

Development of New Optical Fiber Cable with Much Higher Transmission Capacity

Use of Aluminum Wire Harnesses Sumitomo's Shift from Copper to Aluminum

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Growth of Automotive Sector

Growing Production of Premium Vehicles

Rise in Advanced Features in Vehicles Growing Penetration of Electric Vehicles

Restraints

Limited Data Transfer Rate

Opportunities



Growing Trend of Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

Increasing Demand for Lightweight Harnesses

Increase in Use of High-Voltage Wiring Harnesses and Optical Fiber Cables Increase in Use of Aluminum Wiring Harnesses

Challenges



Fluctuating Copper Costs due to Increasing Demand Issues Related to Wire Preparation, Staging, and Crimping

Patent Analysis



Supply Chain Analysis Ecosystem Analysis

Pricing Analysis



Average Selling Price Trend, by Region Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

Automotive Wiring Harness Standards



German Standard Car Wire Product Catalog

Japanese Standard Car Wire Product Catalog American Standard Car Wire Product Catalog

Technology Trends



Optical Fiber Cables in Automotive Wiring Harness Reduction of Weight in Wiring Harness

Company Profiles

Key Players



Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Yazaki Corporation

Aptiv PLC

Leoni AG

Furukawa Electric

Nexans

Lear Corporation

Fujikura Ltd.

Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (SAMIL) Gebauer & Griller Group

Other Players



General Cable Corporation

Prestolite Wire

Cypress Industries

Prysmian Group

Kromberg & Schubert GmbH

Draxlmaier Group

KE Elektronik

Fintall Oy

Coroplast Fritz Muller GmbH & Co. KG

Adaptronic Pruftechnik GmbH

Czech Republic Onamba S.R.O.

Spark Minda

Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd. (THB Electronics)

Yura Corporation

Saison Electronics Ltd.

Shenzhen Deren Electronics

Unity Harness Limited

Hesto Harnesses

Brascabos Thai Summit Group

