Encoris Bolsters Surgical Education Expertise With Appointment Of Jennifer Smith As Director Of Market Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Encoris is committed to further enhancing client medical device adoption success rates and meeting surgical education needs well into the future.

- Jennifer SmithHOLLAND, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For Immediate ReleaseEncoris Group Corporation, a leader in advancing surgical education through innovative training models and technologies, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Smith as its new Director of Market Development. In this role, Ms. Smith will play a pivotal role in expanding Encoris' reach and impact within the medical device industry, fostering strategic partnerships, and driving new business opportunities.Ms. Smith brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Encoris, having excelled in the design, development, and sales of medical training models for interventional pain and minimally invasive spine procedures. Her unique understanding of the critical role simulation plays in medical device training, coupled with her passion for clinical education and emerging technologies, positions her as a valuable asset to Encoris' growing surgical education division.“We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to the Encoris team,” said Jim TenBrink, Encoris Co-Founder and Vice President of Sales & Marketing.“Her proven track record, combined with her dedication to advancing surgical education through innovative solutions, aligns perfectly with Encoris' mission to shape the future of healthcare education. We are confident that her leadership will be instrumental in further expanding our reach and impact within the medical device industry.”Throughout her career, Ms. Smith has consistently demonstrated a talent for cultivating strong business relationships and driving successful market penetration. Her expertise in navigating the complexities of the healthcare landscape, paired with her unwavering commitment to patient-centered care, will be invaluable as Encoris continues to push the boundaries of surgical training and education.“I am incredibly excited to join Encoris at this pivotal moment in the company's growth,” said Ms. Smith.“Encoris' commitment to excellence in surgical education and its dedication to collaborating with medical device companies and surgeons worldwide is truly inspiring. I am eager to leverage my experience and contribute to Encoris' mission of driving a safer, more efficient, and patient-centered future for the medical device industry.”About Encoris Group CorporationEncoris Group Corporation is a leading provider of innovative medical training models and technologies designed to revolutionize surgical education. Through its commitment to collaboration, cutting-edge technology, and unwavering focus on patient safety, Encoris empowers medical device companies and surgeons to achieve optimal training outcomes and drive advancements in the field of minimally invasive procedures.Contact:Encoris Group Corporation180 Roost CtHolland, MI 49424 USA+1-800-957-7137

