AKTI Strengthens Legislative Partnerships At National Assembly Of Sportsmen's Caucuses Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AKTI leadership met with state lawmakers to educate, advocate

- CJ Buck, chair, AKTI Legislative Committee, WY, USA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CODY, WY – The American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI ) was a supporting sponsor of the 20th Annual National Assembly of Sportsmen's Caucuses (NASC) Sportsman-Legislator Summit held last month in Dewey Beach, Delaware. A bi-partisan event for state legislators, it was hosted by the Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation (CSF) and the National Assembly of Sportsmen's Caucuses (NASC) in partnership with the Delaware Legislative Sportsmen's Caucus. More than 200 participants from around the county attended.The summit provides a venue for state legislators to discuss policy issues and share information relevant to conservation issues. Additionally, the NASC Summit is an opportunity to celebrate past achievements and develop a vision for future successes.AKTI was represented at the summit by current president and co-founder CJ Buck, CEO of Buck Knives, and past president Mark Schreiber, president of Columbia River Knife and Tools."Both the CSF and NASC have allowed AKTI to build strong relationships, founded on integrity and trust, that have resulted in knife owners having much more confidence and freedom to be self-reliant and carry the tools they choose," said Buck, who also chairs AKTI's Legislative Committee.Buck and Schreiber gave state lawmakers valuable AKTI information and insight about knife laws and provided them with knives commemorating AKTI's 25th anniversary.“Taking part in this event allows us to have one-on-one conversations with lawmakers about the importance of sensible knife legislation," said Schreiber. "It's especially critical this year as we advocate for the passage of the Interstate Transport Act at the federal level and seek common-sense solutions in states like Washington and Vermont."The American Knife & Tool Institute has partnered with the Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation since 2009, first on the federal level during AKTI's successful efforts to revise the definition of a gravity knife and, more recently, on several state initiatives.AKTI is grateful for the contributions of its members who provided knives for the legislators. They are American Outdoor Brands, Buck, CRKT, Fox Cutlery, Gerber, Leatherman, Spyderco, and W.R. Case.ABOUT AKTIThe American Knife & Tool Institute is the essential nonprofit organization representing all segments of the knife industry and all knife users. Formed in 1998 by concerned industry leaders after considerable discussion with individual knifemakers, knife magazine publishers, and a broad section of the knife industry, AKTI is the reasonable and responsible voice of the knife community. For more information or to become a member, go to

Jan Billeb

American Knife & Tool Institute

+1 307-587-8296

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram